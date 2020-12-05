Pawan Kalyan thought of suicide in intermediate days?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is currently on a tour to visit the damage crops in the cyclone affected areas in Andhra Pradesh. He got emotionally moved on seeing the plight of the farmers who suffered heavy losses. The tenant farmers were the worst affected. Seeing all this, Senani had turned philosophical and started sharing his thoughts on why the poor farmers were being pushed to the brink of committing suicides.

The Power Star said that he too thought of committing suicide several times when he was studying intermediate. He gave up that idea after his family members gave him counselling. He said that at that time, he thought it was a mere waste to live with so many problems constantly bothering him.

Pawan said that when anybody was surrounded by countless troubles, then death would look like a big relief. The thought of loneliness with nobody in society giving any help would make anybody think of taking extreme steps.

Senani said that death was a way of escape from the bitter reality. Many farmers were committing suicides unable to bear the losses now. The Jana Sena had no lots of money to help such farmers but their party would always be there to give them a ray of hope.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.