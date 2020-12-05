Satyadev’s Thimmarasu teaser to be unveiled on December 9th

Young actor Satyadev has done an interesting set of films and some of them received critical acclaim. The actor’s next film is titled Thimmarasu and the shoot of the film is happening at a brisk pace. The teaser of the film will be out on December 9th and the makers released an interesting poster with the teaser date. Sharan Koppisetty is the director and East Coast Productions in association with S Originals are the producers.

Priyanka Jawalkar is the leading lady and Sricharan Pakala is the music director. Thimmarasu seems to be a content-driven film and is the story of the lead protagonist fighting against the system. Thimmarasu will release next year and the entire shoot will be completed soon.