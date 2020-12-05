AP SEC so helpless, starts writing letters to Governor

For over a thousand times and more, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has asserted that the SEC is a constitutional institution that was vested with autonomous powers. But none of his decisions were being respected or implemented in the State.

The Governor’s office is also a constitutional institution. As such, the SEC has several times met and briefed him about the decisions on the local body elections. The SEC has even approached the court which issued orders in support of his decision to conduct polls in February. Even then, the Jagan Reddy Government did not bother to respect the existence of the State Election Commission in the State.

What more, the Jagan regime went to the extreme extent of passing a resolution in the Assembly against the SEC decision on the local body polls. Now, Nimmagadda has apparently lost his patience over his helplessness in front of the adamance of CM Jagan Reddy. He said that the Assembly resolution was unconstitutional. He wrote a letter straightaway to the Governor.

Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC has to conduct polls every five years. It was wrong to say that the SEC must take consent of the Government for this.

