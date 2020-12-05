Kodali’s reverse attack on TDP rout in GHMC polls

Strange are the ways of the Andhra parties in Hyderabad. The TDP contested the GHMC polls. The Jana Sena fielded candidates but withdrew them to help the BJP. The YCP didn’t contest at all but it was greatly overjoyed and in a celebratory mood over the TDP debacle.

As expected, YCP Minister Kodali Nani came forward and launched a bitter attack on Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of the GHMC polls. He said that all the 106 candidates fielded by the TDP lost deposits. The TDP doesn’t deserve to be called a national party any longer.

Nani further said that Chandrababu has destroyed the TDP over which its founder NTR’s soul would feel great pain. Going by how the TDP fortnues were getting spoilt, it would not get the Opposition status in the next AP elections. Naidu would not become even the Opposition Leader. Naidu has turned the TDP into an ineffective party with no identity. It wouldn’t be possible for Naidu to face a people’s leader like Jaganmohan Reddy.

On their part, the TDP leaders support Naidu’s decision, saying that it is better to have contested and lost than never to have contested at all.

