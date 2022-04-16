Bollywood beauty wanted for NTR’s Next

Young Tiger NTR will next work with Koratala Siva and the film will be a pan-Indian attempt. Alia Bhatt was on board for the project but the actress walked out of the project due to various reasons. Koratala Siva and his team is busy finalizing the leading lady for the film. The makers are keen to rope in a Bollywood beauty for the role as the film would be a pan-Indian film. Kiara Advani has her dairy full and the names of Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde are considered.

The decision would be made soon and an official announcement is expected in May. The shoot commences in June and the film will release in summer 2023. NTR is shedding weight for his role and the film is a mass entertainer that is laced with a social drama. Anirudh composes the music and background score. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.