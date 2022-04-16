KGF: Chapter 2 dominates Beast even in Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s recent offering Beast competed with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and the films released on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Beast opened well in South India but the poor word of mouth could not make the film stand strong. The film is declared as a disaster in North India. KGF: Chapter 2 released on Thursday and Beast lost traces in most of the territories of the country. KGF: Chapter 2 showed pure dominance in North India, Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala. The distributors of Beast had to hold a major number of screens in Tamil Nadu considering the big bet and the image of Vijay. Most of them predicted that Beast would have a terrific run in Tamil Nadu and there would be no impact of KGF: Chapter 2.

After KGF: Chapter 2 received a humongous response, the film turned out to be the first choice for the audience even in Tamil Nadu. The 3 AM shows for KGF: Chapter 2 are sold out while the evening shows of Beast are running with low footfalls. The exhibitors across Tamil Nadu are now replacing Beast with KGF: Chapter 2 and the film is expected to enjoy a decent run starting from today. Beast dropped down on its second day in Tamil Nadu and the day three numbers are quite low. KGF: Chapter 2 is dominating Beast even in Tamil Nadu.

KGF: Chapter 2 is even having a dream run across overseas and almost all the shows are sold out. The film had a stupendous second day all over.