SS Rajamouli should learn this from Prasanth Neel

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director undoubtedly. But the biggest complaint with him is that he spends ample time on the sets and he takes close to 3 years to complete a single project. Actors like NTR and Ram Charan spent more than three years for RRR and the film released recently and ended up as a super hit. Prashanth Neel’s recent offering KGF: Chapter 2 is creating a sensation across the country. Prashanth Neel’s vision, clarity and the way he elevated the film are appreciated by the audience.

Going with the economics, Prashanth Neel did enough homework and completed the shoot in quick schedules and time. The budget of Prashanth Neel is also quite low when compared to RRR. KGF: Chapter is shot on a lavish note and thousands of actors. The film also had huge scope for VFX and massive sets are constructed for the shoot. The biggest surprise is that the entire shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is wrapped up in less than a year. Debates are on that Rajamouli has to learn from Prashanth Neel about completing the film on a quick note.

In the past, when Krish completed Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni in 6 months, netizens advised Rajamouli to learn from Krish. Similar discussions are now seen across social media. Prashanth Neel should be appreciated for completing a film of lavish span in packed schedules and on a budget that is quite low when compared to several Indian biggies. Prashanth Neel is also compared with Rajamouli calling him a tough competitor for the creator of Baahubali.

Prashanth Neel is currently directing Salaar which has Prabhas in the lead role. The film releases next year.