Samantha about her Challenging days Ahead

Samantha is divorced from Naga Chaitanya and the actress is back to single status. She is busy with several projects and is exploring new space without any boundaries. Her recent item number in Pushpa is a smashing hit and she hinted of taking such numbers in the future. The actress is a fitness freak and she never misses her workouts despite her packed schedules. Samantha posted a short motivational video on her Instagram page and she is spotted lifting heavyweights.

Samantha posted saying that 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for her. She also revealed about her strong body and stronger mind. Samantha lifted the heavyweights with ease under the supervision of her trainer Junaid. Her fans are left amazed by her gymming skills.

The actress has two pan-Indian projects Shaakuntalam and Yasodha getting ready. She is all set to work with Raj and DK once again and the Bollywood film features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Samantha is also paired up beside Vijay Deverakonda in his next film which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana.

