Bollywood filmmakers in the hunt for Tollywood projects

All the deals for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and SS Rajamouli’s RRR are closed. Both these films will have to perform well in Hindi and Telugu languages considering the vast theatrical market. Both these projects are in demand and the deals are closed in advance. There are several pan-Indian projects that are under shoot and the Bollywood filmmakers are in the hunt to acquire the deals for crazy Telugu projects. Karan Johar is backing Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger which is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Tollywood filmmakers too are in plans to play safe by selling the Hindi theatrical rights. A couple of Bollywood production houses are in talks to acquire the Hindi theatrical rights of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Excel Entertainment will release KGF: Chapter 2 after they made handsome profits through KGF: Chapter 1. Bollywood filmmakers are looking for films featuring young actors and release them in Hindi. If these fare well in the North Indian circuit, both the involved parties can make handsome profits.

After the films of Tollywood actors crossing millions of views on YouTube and doing exceptional on small screen, Telugu films are in demand.