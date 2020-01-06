Bollywood Go-to Stylist For VD’s Fighter

Young and happening hero Vijay Devarakonda as is known will be seen in a completely new getup in Fighter to be helmed by Puri Jagannadh in multi-languages including Hindi. Puri will also produce the film in association with Charmme Kaur and Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Charmme unveiled that, Vijay’s look test is done and it is shaping out a killer. “So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me. PS – our fighter’s new look is shaping out killer,” tweeted Charmme to inform the same.

Aalim Hakim is a Bollywood go-to hairstylist who is styling for popular Hindi actors such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. He’s also done styling for Prabhas for Saaho and Ram Charan for RRR.

Pre-production works of the film are already completed and filming will begin after Sankranthi in Mumbai.