Chiru and Vijaya Shanthi episode : Social media trolls having a field day

The funny bonding between Megastar Chiranjeevi and yesteryear heroine Vijaya Shanthi, who is making a comeback with a special role in Sarileru Neekevvaru, during the film’s pre release event is the biggest attraction of yesterday’s evening. Chiru and Vijaya Shanthi exchanged many pleasantries and recollected the memories from their film and political journeys. This episode has given way for many funny trolls and memes in social media.

Social media users came up with hilarious trolls about the lovely interaction between Chiru and Vijaya Shanthi. Many have commented that the event has turned out to be a sort of get together for these two stars after a long time rather than a pre release function of the film. We are bringing a few humourous social media posts about this episode.

One user commented ‘ Idhi pre-release event la ldhu chiru and vijayashanti get together la undhi ‘

Another user said that the event seems to be of Chiru and Vijaya Shanthi’s film with Mahesh Babu being the chief guest.

One more hilarious quote that surfaced in Social media is a conversation between Mahesh and Chiru :

Babu :– ee event valla naku jarigina melenti..??

Boss :– em jarigindi enti…hero heroinlu vidipoyaru…nuv teskochi kalipav..

Babu :– Mari naa eventu..

Boss :– Event enti…???

All these funny trolls are having a field day in social media with many retweets and likes.