Pic Talk: Team Sarileru Neekevvaru Parties Hard

The pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru took place last evening and it happened to be a grand affair. Mahesh Babu after the event hosted a special party for the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru in his residence. Anil Ravipudi, Devi Sri Prasad, Anil Sunkara, Vamshi Paidipally, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramajogaiah Sastry and others were present in the click from their party. Sarileru Neekevvaru is gearing up for a massive release on January 11th 2020 across the globe.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com