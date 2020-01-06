Is Vijaya Shanti still carrying negativity on Chiranjeevi?

‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ function that happened yesterday has seen the reunion of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Lady superstar Vijaya Shanti. Both of them formed a hit pair in the 1980s and the 1990s and acted almost 18 movies. She is the one who acted in most of the movies with Chiranjeevi as heroine, followed by Radhika. They also stayed in the same area in Madras and were family friends for long. However, they became bitter rivals after Chiranjeevi entered politics.

Vijaya Shanti’s sharp words on Chiranjeevi in politics:

During the Telangana movement, even before Chiranjeevi entered politics, Vijaya Shanti targeted Tollywood celebrities and asked them to support the Telangana movement. She lambasted Chiranjeevi and others for not uttering a word supporting her movement. Later, when Chiranjeevi also entered politics, she intensified her fuming at Chiranjeevi and called PRP means ‘Paniki Rani Party (worthless party)’. After Chiranjeevi losing at Palakollu (though he won at Tirupati), she commented about Chiranjeevi saying, ‘He is defeated MLA while I am elected MP. My stature is much higher than him’. However, Chiranjeevi, when asked to comment on these statements, he simply said, “I leave it to their conscience”. Many TV channels highlighted the statements of heroines like Vijaya Shanti or Roja when they came down heavily on Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi patching up with Vijaya Shanti:

Chiranjeevi, earned many enemies during his political tenure. But he proactively closing all the loops by patching up with whoever criticized him during his tenure in politics. He patched up with Mohan Babu, who criticized Chiranjeevi a lot in politics, and he even attended his school functions. He patched up with Rajashekhar and Jeevitha, who called him blood merchant, by helping him for a medical seat, and also during Garudavega function. He patched up with many others too. In ‘Sarileru’ function, he tried to patch up with Vijaya Shanti too and recalled his old memories with Vijaya Shanti. However, he sweetly asked her, ‘How could she lambast him with such harsh words’. He praised her physique and beauty. He also reminded that he never retaliated her despite her sharp words on him.

Is Vijaya Shanti still carrying negativity on Chiranjeevi?

When Chiranjeevi told, he didn’t retaliate her, she asked Chiranjeevi, whether he didn’t retaliate in her back as well. Obviously, she seems to have the opinion that Chiranjeevi might have badmouthed in her absence. Also, she didn’t express any regrets for her sharp words on Chiranjeevi. She didn’t even say she talked such negative words because of some compulsions or something like that. She just told politics is different and movies and personal friendships are different. From their words, it is evident that for the past 15 years or more, they didn’t even see face to face in private functions.

Overall, it seems like Chiranjeevi has made a step forward to patch up with Vijaya Shanti as well, as he did with Mohan Babu, Raja Sekhar etc. We have to wait and see whether Vijaya Shanti and Chiranjeevi will fully restore their friendship or not.