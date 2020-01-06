AP 3 Capitals would be a big success: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani became famous for her recent tik tok video on CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s greatness and gracefulness. She has proved undoubtedly again that she is the humble and loyal follower of her CM more than being a Deputy CM. She knows fully well that the 3 Capitals decision was not yet taken by the Cabinet. Moreover, a High Power Committee of Ministers and bureaucrats was studying the issue. But, Srivani today said clearly that her Jagananna’s decision on 3 Capitals would be a big success. She innocently and confidently told the media that the multiple capitals would bring in equal development in all the 13 districts of the state.

Just like their CM, the YCP Ministers are not hesitating to continue their comments on shifting Capital City from Amaravati. On the other hand, BJP Union Minister Kishan Reddy is saying that the Central Government would not just react to the comments of the Ministers. Pushpa Srivani’s comment once again confirmed the worst fears of the Amaravati farmers. The other Ministers are at least talking in an indirect manner. Srivani is speaking with some clarity on the certain setting up of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam.

Interestingly, no minister is clarifying whether all-party consensus would be taken or not. Obviously, the YCP is going to use its brute majority in the Assembly to go ahead with the 3 Capitals pla