Modi caste demand in India’s casteist state: AP

PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi visited AP and attended various programmes organised by his caste ‘Devathilakula’ at Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district. Speaking on the occasion, he praised AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for implementing many Cash Transfer programmes for the backward sections in the state. Prahlad Modi said that their caste has a population of over 13 lakh in AP and they require considerable support from the state government because of their financial backwardness.

Quite interestingly, Modi’s visit coincided with the prevailing caste-based political conflicts ever since Jagan Reddy came to power in the state. The YCP Ministers are openly saying that the Capital is being shifted just because the previous Chandrababu Regime developed Amaravati to benefit only his caste farmers who are in majority there. The YCP has been provoking the already existing caste feelings since 2019 elections. AP is known for serious caste divides between the YCP for Reddys, the TDP for Kammas and the Jana Sena Party for the Kapus. YCP Ministers’ caste remarks against the Opposition have further vitiated the atmosphere. But now, all sections of people are rising in revolt against Jagan Circar decision to shift Capital. There is also speculation whether Prahlad Modi visit is aimed to know the prevailing public mood about Capital shifting.