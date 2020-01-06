Kalyanram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa clears all Formalities

Nandamuri Kalyanram is all set to test his luck for Sankranthi for the first time in his career with a family entertainer titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Directed by Satish Vegesna, the film is a pure emotional family drama. Entha Manchivaadavuraa completed all the censor formalities and the film is awarded a clean U certificate. The film got passed without a single cut. The music album generated decent buzz already on the film.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa features Mehreen, Suhasini, Sarath Babu, Vijay Kumar, Thanikella Bharani, Naresh and Vennela Kishore in other crucial roles. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is slated for January 15th release. A grand pre-release event is planned on January 8th and NTR will attend the event as Chief Guest. Aditya Music and Sridevi Movies bankrolled Entha Manchivaadavuraa.