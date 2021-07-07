Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar is no more

Legendary Hindi actor Dilip Kumar who did iconic roles in Bollywood breathed his last at the age of 98. He acted in more than 65 films in his career and was last seen in Qila that released in 1998. Dilip Kumar has been suffering from breathing-related issues and was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospitals in Mumbai recently. He is known for his roles in films like Devdas, Naya Duar, Ganga Jamuna, Mughal-E-Azam, Kranti and Karma.

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the hospital multiple times in the past one month. He was kept on oxygen support in June and he was discharged after he recovered completely. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. Dilip Kumar’s real name is Yusuf Khan and his career spanned four decades in Hindi cinema. Rest in peace Dilip Kumar.