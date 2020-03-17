Bonda alleges YCP-Police plot for second murder attempt

The Guntur district police served a notice under Section 160 to TDP leaders Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna to appear before the Macherla police in connection with the YCP attack case. But, the TDP is alleging that it is another conspiracy to murder their party leaders by calling them to Macherla in the name of police investigation. Ex MLA Bonda Uma said that the same Macherla police, who are co-conspirators in the first murder attempt on us, are now asking us to appear before them.

The YCP Ministers themselves asked why TDP leaders went to Macherla from Krishna district. Now, the TDP is alleging that there would be no safety to the TDP leaders lives if they go to Macherla. Local YCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, his brother Venkatarami Reddy and local police are still conspiring to murder Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna. This is why TDP decided that a private case be filed in the High Court. There is no trust in the Guntur Rural SP Vijaya Rao and Macherla Police.