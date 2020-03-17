Prabhas wraps Georgia schedule before time

Despite of the coronavirus scare, Prabhas along with his team flew to Georgia for the shoot of his next film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar as the schedules are planned well in advance. After filming a chase, some romantic episodes on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are canned. The movie unit worked round the clock and made sure that the shoot was wrapped up on time. It is heard that the entire schedule was packed up before the planned time.

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde along with the team of Prabhas20 will return back to the country during the midnight of today. The shoot of the film is kept on hold as of now and the next schedule will commence in Hyderabad after things settle down. The first look along with the title of the film will be out for Ugadi. The film is aimed at Dasara release.