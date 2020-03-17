CAT upholds suspension of A B Venkateshwara Rao

Senior IPS officer, A B Venkateshwara Rao, who was suspended by the state government on charges of violating the All India Services (AIS) Rules received a blow from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the state government’s decision to suspend the senior IPS officer, in the rank of Director General, on the charges that Rao colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company, R.T. Inflatables Private Limited, and reportedly leaked critical police and intelligence information to the Israel-based company.

CAT found that Rao, a staunch TDP supporter who served as Additional DG (CID) and also as Director-General (Intelligence), had violated all procedures in awarding contracts to the firm posing serious security threat to the State and the nation.

In February this year, Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney issued orders suspending Rao based on a report submitted by Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, alleging “serious misconduct” in the process of procurement of security equipment. Rao was directed not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the government during the suspension period.

On his part, Rao moved CAT challenging the suspension order. In his petition before the CAT, Rao alleged that the state government did not give him any posting and placed him under suspension on vague charges which was in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India and principles of natural justice.