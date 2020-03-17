Deva Katta signs a web series for GMB Entertainment

Superstar Mahesh Babu ventured into film production long ago and he is all set to enter into digital space too. Couple of web series are currently in discussion stages from the past few months. Talented director Deva Katta is all set to direct a political thriller for Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment in association with Amazon Prime. The script work of the web series got completed recently.

Deva Katta along with his team will direct this web series. An official announcement about the web series will be made soon. GMB Entertainment is also busy with a bunch of web-based films which will start soon. Mahesh Babu is co-producing Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Major in association with Sony Pictures. The film releases this year. Deva Katta locked Sai Dharam Tej for his next film which got its official launch recently.