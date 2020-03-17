SEC 3-page reply to AP CS, defends postponement

AP State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar sent a 3-page strong reply to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, listing out reasons for his decision to postpone the local body elections in the state. Ramesh Kumar clarified to CS that already the local polls are postponed in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Orissa in view of the corona virus threat. He further said that Goa government is also seriously considering to postpone elections there.

Ramesh Kumar told that he had served in the Raj Bhavan in the past. Prior to that, he had worked in the Union Finance Ministry as well. He pointed out that there were occasions in the past when the Central funds were released to the States though elections were not held.

Finally, Ramesh Kumar told CS that he had taken the decision on postponement only after talking to the Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.