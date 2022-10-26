Bonda Uma demands Jagan’s resignation for Viveka murder

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy.

If Jagan Mohan Reddy is not involved in the murder of his uncle, he should immediately step down first and then bring the culprits to book taking proper action, Umamaheswara Rao told the media here. The Chief Minister and the State government should feel ashamed as Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunitha, moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the murder case investigation to some other State, Bonda Uma said.

The CBI in its affidavit clearly mentioned that Vivekananda was done to death by Avinash Reddy and Siva Sankar Reddy, the family members of Jagan’s wife, Bharathi, as Vivekananda was firm that the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat be allotted to the YSR family members, Uma pointed out. He demanded that Jagan answer the public as to why he is now keeping silence when he wanted the CBI to investigate the murder case while he was in Opposition and even moved the High Court demanding the probe.

Pointing out that the CBI clearly indicated in the affidavit that the YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy and other forces are influencing the case, he wanted to know how Jagan tried to defend the same Avinash Reddy on the floor of the Assembly. What does this indicate, Mr Uma asked.

When Sharmila came out openly and stated in New Delhi that Vivekananda was done to death due to reasons for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, why Jagan till now not opened his mouth on this, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao asked.

Uma also wanted Jagan to tell the public who is behind the threats being issued to Dastagiri, who turned approver in the murder case. The TDP politburo member demanded the CBI to immediately take up the investigation into the case and bring to book the culprits and also those directly and indirectly involved in it.