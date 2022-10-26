CID acting as sister concern of YSRCP, says Nakka Ananda Babu

Former minister and senior TDP leader, Nakka Ananda Babu, on Wednesday expressed anger at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) terming it as a sister concern of the ruling YSRCP.

Ananda Babu told media persons at the party headquarters here that the CID’s existence is only to file false cases against the TDP leaders and to harass them. The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is utilising the services of the agency only to subject the TDP leaders to custodial torture, Mr Ananda Babu stated.

Maintaining that the CID is a state police wing and the officials should act independently, the former minister felt that but the ruling YSRCP is utilising it as one of its functionaries. The CID is maintaining total silence even on several critical cases, Mr Nakka Ananda Babu observed.

As per the Supreme Court guidelines, the officials should wear a badge and uniform while investigating a case. They are not showing even their identity cards when they are taking the TDP activists into custody, he noted.

Ananda Babu believes that the whole process is under the directions from Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The chief of CID wing, Sunil Kumar, should take the responsibility for the whole issue, he felt.

The TDP leader said that Sunil Kumar, who is a Dalit, is using several Dalit officials to harass the community leaders and this will have a major impact on the community in the future. Observing that one will not remain in power permanently, Anand Babu said that such officials will have to pay a heavy price in future for their misdeeds.