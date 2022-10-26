What’s Cooking: Ram Gopal Varma meets YS Jagan?

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma who never tasted success from the past few decades is now back in the news again. He met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his Tadepalli residence today and the meeting went on for two hours. Strong sources say that RGV is working on a film that is aimed for release before the 2024 election. Ram Gopal Varma took a constant dig at Pawan Kalyan and he even directed films that are inspired by his personal life.

For now it is unclear if YS Jagan wanted RGV to direct a film that may benefit his political plans before the 2024 polls. Ram Gopal Varma is also directing a film that has Kannada Superstar Kicha Sudeep in the lead role. RGV shifted his complete base to Hyderabad after the coronavirus pandemic.