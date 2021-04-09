Book SC, ST case against Naidu: YCP to DGP

It all looks like an atrocities case is going to be booked against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu himself this time. Already, tens of cases have been filed against the TDP leaders across the State under the SC, ST atrocities act. Now, YCP MP Nandigam Suresh and his party Dalit MLAs have met and complained to DGP Gautham Sawang against Naidu. They sought filing of an atrocities case against the TDP chief for passing insulting comments on YCP Tirupati MP nominee Dr. Gurumurthy.

The YCP leaders say that a posting was made on social media to defame and humiliate Dr. Gurumurthy. The TDP handiwork is suspected behind this. Nandigam Suresh told the DGP that Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh might be involved in this defamatory posting.

As such, they sought SC, ST atrocities cases and also charges under the cyber laws. The complaint comes amidst the rising political heat in the State. The TDP and the BJP are making all out efforts to give a tight fight to the YCP in the Tirupati electioneering.

The YCP, which is cool and confident of victory till yesterday, has now launched threats once again to intimidate the Opposition and thereby to win with a massive majority.