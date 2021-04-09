When Rajamouli shot an action episode thrice

SS Rajamouli is one director who thrives for perfection and is not bothered about the number of working days and the budget he puts for the film. After the super success of Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli is carving out RRR, a periodic drama that has NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The climax portions are currently shot and the film is announced for October 13th release across the globe. There are speculations that RRR may miss the Dasara release date due to the delay in the works.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that Rajamouli canned an action episode thrice after he wasn’t convinced with the output. The underwater action stunt was canned on NTR thrice. Rajamouli recently locked the content of the episode recently. RRR is planned on a budget of Rs 450 crores and Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the heroines. Rajamouli is expected to complete the shoot by May or June for now. A massive budget is allocated for the VFX work of RRR.