Brahmastra on the top of World Box-office Chart

Brahmastra is one Indian film that was badly trolled and it faced the Boycott heat for weeks before its release. Beating all the odds, Brahmastra released on Friday and opened with a bang. There were mixed reviews all over but the film emerged as the biggest opener for Bollywood in 2022. Brahmastra is also the first Hindi film to stay on the top of the World Box-office chart for the weekend. As per the reports from a top Bollywood tabloid, Brahmastra collected 26.50 million USD across the globe which is a record. The film surpassed several international releases over the weekend.

Brahmastra is also super strong in USA and other international territories. Brahmastra turned out to be the first preference in Australia, New Zealand, UAE and other nations. The film gained strength on Saturday and Sunday in all the major multiplex chains of India. Brahmastra performed equally strong in the Telugu states and is also the highest-grossed Hindi dubbed film of the year. This superhero film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles.