Tollywood actors shock Producers on their new Move

The Tollywood Producers kept the film shoots on hold for a month and they have decided to implement their new plans. The character artists who are charging a bomb are asked to pay the expenses of their staff and travel on their own. The Producers also decided to pay them a fixed remuneration instead of paying them on a regular basis. The discussions are on for the ongoing projects and the films that will commence shoots soon.

Most of the character actors have now been demanding huge remuneration as a package after the new rules are imposed by the Producers. This turned out to be a new headache for the producers. Without taking any individual decisions, the producers are in plans to meet once again about these fat paycheques. The personal expenses of the staff have reached the skies already. Most of them are demanding special food and transport to the shooting location. To cut down these expenses, the producers stepped out with this move but this turned out to be a new headache for filmmakers.