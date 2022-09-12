Pic Talk: Best look of Mahesh Babu Loading

Superstar Mahesh Babu went for a makeover and he even lost weight during his break. The actor is all set to join the shoot of Trivikram’s film from today and the first schedule commenced in Annapurna Studios today. Top hairstylist Aalim Hakim designed his new look and the best look of the actor is loading. Mahesh’s wife Namrata posted the click of Mahesh Babu and it is trending all over.

Mahesh looked uber cool in a stylish new look. Trivikram and Mahesh film is high on expectations and it is announced for summer 2023 release. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this action entertainer.

