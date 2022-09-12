Liger issue heading for a Legal Tussle

Liger is the biggest disaster of Indian cinema this year. The distributors lost big amounts in Telugu states and they are demanding a refund as the film is released on an advance basis in most of the territories. After the distributors and the financiers approached Charmme for the same, there was no response from them. A close insider told that Puri Jagannadh and Charmme made handsome profits before the release. They are now denying it saying that they have lost a huge amount on the film.

The distributors are now in plans to meet tomorrow and approach Puri Jagannadh to compensate for the same. If the producers deny repaying for their losses, they are keen to approach the Film Chamber. Puri promised to repay the advances after the film ended up as a dud. But things changed in the recent week. We have to see if Puri and Charmme will solve the issue or if it heads for a legal tussle.