Brahmastra scare for Prabhas’ Adipurush

Brahmastra is one of the most prestigious and costliest films in Bollywood. The film also features stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Mouni Roy. The film’s trailer has been out recently and the response is mixed. The VFX work is not upto the mark. The film was trolled badly on social media for the cheap VFX shots. Netizens commented that the VFX work of tv serials are much better than Brahmastra.

One more biggie that is betting big on VFX work is Adipurush which has Prabhas in the lead role. The film is shot on green mat and a major portion of the film’s budget is spent on the graphics and the VFX work. Prabhas fans are left scared as the VFX Studio that designed Brahmastra is working for Adipurush. They are worried if the work will fail to live up to the expectations. Top director SS Rajamouli works with international studios for VFX though there are a lot of studios available in the country. Prabhas fans are now worried about the dedication and vision of Adipurush director in designing the VFX shots. There is ample time for the film’s release and the VFX work plays a crucial role in the success of Adipurush.

The film is a modern adaptation of Ramayana and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles.