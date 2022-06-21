Telugu film shoots coming to a Halt

After the coronavirus pandemic, Telugu cinema is back on the track and is in recovery mode. Each and every actor is busy with multiple projects and they are shooting at a faster pace. When things are extremely going well, Tollywood received a shock. The shoots of all the Telugu films are expected to come to a halt from tomorrow. The daily wage workers are heading for a strike from tomorrow as their demands are not fulfilled. They have been demanding a hike in their daily wages for a long time but the Federation is yet to respond.

The workers issued a strike notice and the shoots will come to a halt from tomorrow. The final decision is not in the hands of the Federation as the producers will have to decide about the hike. All the top producers are expected to meet soon and take the final call before the strike hits Tollywood. The Federation is trying hard to resolve the issue at the earliest. The producers have to be quick and take the decision. Else, all the film shoots will come to a halt from tomorrow.