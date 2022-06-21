Naga Chaitanya’s Dating: Samantha responds on Twitter

A news broke out on the internet that Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the duo is in a neck-deep relationship. Chaitu is yet to respond for the same but Samantha was quick to respond. Some of the fans of Naga Chaitanya bothered Samantha with their posts and Samantha had to respond. Some of them called the gossip as the PR stunt by Samantha and the actress took her twitter handle to respond. The actress had a quick and instant answer to the gossips.

“Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!” posted Samantha. The top actress is busy with multiple projects in Telugu and Hindi languages. The actress is not listening to new scripts as her dates are full for the next couple of years. Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases on July 8th.