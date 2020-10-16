Breaking: Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy changes hands?

Natural Star Nani has a strong lineup of films and he is occupied till next year. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film’s shoot will complete this year and he will head on to his next film. Nani’s next film is titled Shyam Singha Roy and is announced this year. Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan will direct this interesting film which will be made on a big-budget. Sithara Entertainments are on board to bankroll the project.

Going with the latest update, the project changed hands now. The film will be produced by Venkat Boyanapally who presented several films in the past. The real reasons for Sithara Entertainments walking out from the project are not disclosed. An official announcement about the same would be made soon. Nani is keen to start the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy this year. Sai Pallavi is on board as one of the leading ladies.