Theatres reopen in India: Day one occupancy is minimal

After months in dark, the film theatres and multiplexes opened doors for patrons from yesterday. The footfalls have been minimal across the country yesterday. The audience are not much interested to return back as there are no big releases. Even the wave of coronavirus is yet to calm down which is worrying the audience. Most of the multiplex chains screened films with low occupancy on October 15th. The single screens continued to remains shut across the country as they are not ready to open doors with such low occupancy.

Though some of the youth wanted to watch movies in theatres, they are not ready to spend money for old films that re-released yesterday. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad, Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Chhichhore, Dream Girl are the films that are screened across the North circuit. Some of the multiplexes screened films in Vizag yesterday. Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Bheeshma are the Telugu films that released again across the South. The release of several Hollywood films is pushed and the multiplexes will have to struggle for this year for new content.

Telugu states are yet to reopen the theatres and some crucial meetings are to be held this weekend.