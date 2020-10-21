Breaking: Telugu states to close theatre doors till December

Several top producers and distributors met yesterday in Hyderabad about the reopening of theatres and screening of films. In a surprise, they got no clarity after the meeting. The government of Andhra Pradesh already granted permission to reopen the theatres in the state but the Telangana government is yet to grant permissions. A crucial meeting between Tollywood celebrities and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is planned to take place but it is pushed because of the ongoing Hyderabad rains.

As per the latest update, the theatres across Telugu states will not reopen in November. Most of them rejected the proposal of reopening the theatres as there is no enough content and encouraging conditions. The meeting concluded after most of the producers suggested December 4th as the ideal date to screen films. If the theatres are not reopened in Telangana, the theatres in AP too would remain shut as it is not possible to release the films in a single state with 50% occupancy. A clarity on the reopening of theatres will be attained after the government of Telangana grants permissions. Some crucial meetings are planned in the first week of November to take the final call.