RRR: Charan and Tarak tease each other on social media

The most awaited ‘Ramaraju For Bheem’ video byte introducing NTR as Komaram Bheem from the movie RRR will be out tomorrow. Ram Charan lent his voice for NTR’s introduction video. Charan took his social media page to tease NTR that he would be on time. He posted saying “Brother, here’s something to tease you…. @tarak9999. But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time”. A glimpse from the introduction video too has been released by Charan.

NTR stepped out with a prompt and immediate reply saying “Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan. I hope you realize you are already late by 5 months. And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli! Anything can happen!!. Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited”. This generated enough fun across the circles of social media. NTR and Ram Charan are well bonded and are working together for the country’s biggest motion picture RRR. Rajamouli is the director and DVV Entertainment are the producers.