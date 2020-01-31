Bring Tughlaqi Jagan to his senses: RSS to Centre

The Sangh Parivar is totally against the AP Capital shifting. They are religiously and emotionally connected to the historic temple town of Amaravati. As AP government is going ahead despite such opposition, the saffron brigade has further raised their voice against 3 Capitals. The RSS associate media Organiser put out a story now saying that the Central Government shall no longer allow the misgovernance of YCP Circar.

The RSS interestingly gave the controversial title ‘Tughlaqi Jagan’ to its story. It went on to say that Chandrababu might have made a mistake on not getting gazette notification of Amaravati but this should not be used as an excuse to shift Capital altogether. The RSS has been protesting against Jagan Capitals from the beginning but this is the first time they have openly expressed their serious objections.

The Organiser commented that Mohammad Bin Tughlaq changes Capital because there was threat of Mongol invasion to Delhi at that time. However, Tughlaq decisions hurt himself and also all his citizens. Now, AP people will also get badly hurt if the 3 Capitals plan is not reversed. RSS openly demanded the Modi government to interfere and bring Tughlaqi Jagan to his senses.