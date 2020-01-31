HIT Teaser: A Thrilling Investigative Ride

Natural Star Nani is ready with his second production which is titled HIT. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in this action thriller which is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The teaser of the film is out today and it is a thrilling ride. Vishwak Sen plays a struggling cop who gets assigned the case of a missing person. The story takes several turns and unfolds several truths. HIT trailer hints that the film has a racy screenplay with a gripping narration.

Along with a thrilling drama, the film also has a cute love story. On the whole, Nani hints of coming with one more interesting film after Awe. The film is hitting the screens on February 28th. Vivek Sagar composed the music and Prashanti Tipirneni is the producer.