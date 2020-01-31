Pawan Kalyan’s film is a challenge for Krish

Sensible director Krish managed to impress Pawan Kalyan for a periodic drama and the film got its official launch recently. The regular shoot commences from February and the movie is planned on a huge budget. The biggest challenge ahead is that Pawan Kalyan should be focused and work without breaks for the film. Being a periodic drama, the makers are investing hugely to erect the sets. With a lot of combination episodes present, Pawan should focus on the shoot and should not juggle between politics and films.

Pink remake is entirely different as the film has a limited cast and Pawan just needs to shoot for the film for 30 days. But for Krish’s film, the number of call sheets needed are said to be 90-100. Hence the coming days are quite challenging for Krish as he needs the best out of Pawan Kalyan for this periodic film. Krish should take the actor into the film’s mood. At the same time, Krish should live up the expectations and deliver a blockbuster for sure in this pressure. AM Rathnam is the producer and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.