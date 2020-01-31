Naidu alone saves AP, says actor Shivaji

No doubt, the AP people are in deep shock over the political instability and financial sickness in their state. Too many agitations are rocking the state simultaneously. Rival parties and gangs are provoking regional and sub-regional sentiments once again and also along caste lines.

Amid this, when the state in such a chaos, there is only one leader who will fight and save it. Actor-activist Shivaji says confidently that Chandrababu Naidu is the one leader who is now the only ray of hope in these times of despair. As long as Naidu is there, he will do everything possible to protect the AP interests. Shivaji says that nobody can damage the state beyond repair.

In his latest comments, Shivaji became very philosophical saying that no CM is permanent. Just like Jagan came to power in 2019, Naidu will come back to power in next elections. Shivaji says that right now, all sections of the AP people are asking for return of Chandrababu. But, analysts point out how the same AP voters go below their dignity to promote their castes in election season.