Ashwathama movie review

Ashwathama Review

Ashwathama Review

Ashwathama Telugu360 Live Updates :

###

Young actor Naga Shaurya is back with new film Ashwathama. The theatrical trailer is a perfect cut and keeps the audience thrilling till the last frame. Naga Shaurya plays a youngster who hunts for a gang who trap women in the city

Ashwathama seems to be an interesting and racy action thriller.Ramana Teja is making his directorial debut and Mehreen is the leading lady. Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations are the producers. Aswathama is slated for release on January 31st all over.