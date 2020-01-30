Aswathama $12 USA Premiers Today

Aswathama is all set for USA Premiers today Jan 30th Thursday starting at 6 pm local time. All drives and keys were delivered to all the locations.

Aswathama is based on real incidents and expecting to connect to family audience and especially ladies.

It’s an emotional based thriller based on gripping screen play and background music. Background music is composed Gibran and it is expecting to the one of the highlights after screen play. Story is provided by Hero Naga Shaurya itself.

Young Hero Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada playing leading roles in this Thriller.

Music is being composed by Sri Charan Pakala. Ninne Ninne and other songs have become instant Hits.

All Premiers and regular shows are $12 (exceptions apply) and below only.

Watch this movie on bigger screen. CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Note: You won’t see this movie also on Amazon Prime/Netflix.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC