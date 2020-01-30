YSRCP, TRS to oppose NRC, NPR in Parliament

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and ruling TRS in Telangana have decided to fight against against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament starting January 31.

The MPs of YSRCP and TRS, who attended the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday made it clear that their party leadership has decided to oppose NRC and NPR .

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy said that his party will rally behind minorities and sought a debate on the issue in Parliament as the information sought in NPR was different than what was asked earlier.

He said there was a sense of unease among minorities in the country after the Citizens Amendment Act was introduced in Parliament. “We will certainly oppose NRC and NPR if they were introduced by the Cabinet. We sought a debate on the issue to clear the insecure feeling among minorities,” he said.

Mithun Reddy said CAA Bill was introduced as an issue related to three other countries and added that way in which it was introduced and the way it is going to be implemented is different. He said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked us to oppose anything that is against the wishes of minorities.

TRS MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and K Keshava Rao demanded the Centre to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC in the interests of the country and TRS will raise its voice against NPR and NRC strongly in the Parliament.