Jagan didn’t appear despite CBI Court warning

Last Friday, the CBI Special Court warned that it would take serious action if AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy does not appear before the court hearing today. Still, Jagan didn’t attend the court. His lawyer moved the absent petition once again. This time, Jagan lawyer referred to the HC hearing on the case on February 6. So, the CBI court had no choice but to allow the absent petition. But, the CBI Court posted its next hearing for Feb 7.

After becoming CM, Jagan Reddy attended the court only once. The court expressed impatience at Jagan absence but not able to make the CM attend the hearings regularly.

Obviously to escape from the court action, Jagan Reddy filed a petition in the High Court a few days ago for giving him exemption from personal appearance in the CBI Special Court. The HC posted the next hearing for Feb 6. The court also directed the CBI to file a counter. Like this, Jagan has been filing petitions in different courts to delay the trials on some pretext or the other. This is causing inordinate delay in the original trial of the AP CM’s Rs 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases. Nearly 11 CBI cases and some other ED cases are there for over eight years but Jagan has not faced real trial even in one single case till now.