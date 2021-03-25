Buchi Babu Receives Costly Presentation From Producers

Producers of Mythri Movie Makers are in ecstasy with their last production venture Uppena becoming a massive blockbuster at box office. Buchi Babu Sana who directed the film got a costly presentation from his producers.

The producers presented Benz GLC to Buchi Babu Sana whose next directorial will be under Mythri Movie Makers. This will encourage the director to come up with far better script for the next. The makers are planning to rope in a star hero for the film.

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty too received big paycheck from the producers.

