Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos

Some of the crazy combinations are getting repeated soon in Telugu cinema. Though the producers are ready to produce these projects, they have been asking the directors to cut the budgets in advance before the shoots commence. This is because of the ongoing vacuum in Telugu cinema. Considering the hurdles in the Telugu theatrical and non-theatrical market, the producers have taken this call. Here are some of these crazy combos:

Chiranjeevi and Bobby Film: Chiranjeevi and Bobby will team up again after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. Right from the remunerations to the budget, the film is planned on a record budget. The makers have asked Bobby to rework on the budget and the working days.

NBK and Gopichand Malineni Film: NBK and Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for the second time after Veerasimha Reddy. The makers have asked the director and his team to revise the quoted budget and restrict the number of working days. Gopichand Malineni is currently working on where to cut down the budget for the film.

Devara 2: Koratala Siva and NTR will soon work together. The first half ended up as a super hit but the makers did not make big profits because of the huge budget. Koratala Siva is working on the budgets of the film. He is in plans to wrap up the shoot in quick schedules and on a planned budget.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Film: Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan are teaming up for the second time after Taxiwaala. The film is a periodic drama and is planned on a record budget. The makers have requested budget cuts and Vijay Deverakonda too has decided to take a cut on his remuneration.