Buggana humiliated at Tirupati airport!

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy faced humiliation at Tirupati Renigunta airport on Sunday.

Buggana went to airport to bid farewell to union minister of railways Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal was in Tirupati to have darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

He had darshan of the Lord during VIP darshan on Sunday morning.

After having darshan, Piyush Goyal returned to Tirupati airport.

Buggana rushed to airport to meet Piyush Goyal, submit few representations of AP government on pending railway lines, and also to bid farewell to the minister.

However, the airport security officials stopped Buggana at VIP gate saying that he has no permission to enter the airport and meet union minister.

Though Buggana repeatedly told them that he is a state minister, the security personnel ignored him.

This led to heated arguments between Buggana and security personnel. Buggana became furious saying that security personnel humiliated him at the airport and warned that he will complain against airport officials with the union civil aviation ministry.

Despite this, the airport officials refused to allow him inside.

An angry Buggana left the airport without meeting Piyush Goyal.