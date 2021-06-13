Raju’s exclusion from YSRCP website takes a new turn!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju continues to trouble his party.

This time, over removal of his name from YSRCP official website.

The YSRCP has listed the names of all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on its website.

Raju’s name was also there on this website all these days. But his name disappeared from the list all of a sudden on Saturday.

This made Raju angry who immediately dashed off a letter to YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

In the letter, Raju sought clarity from party chief to tell whether he has been dismissed from YSRCP.

Raju gave 48-hours time for Jagan to respond on this issue else he will file a petition with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to declare him as “Independent MP”.

Raju said the removal of his name from YSRCP MP’s list amounts to dismissal from the party and he will become Indepedent MP.

The anti-defection law will not attract Independent MPs. If Raju is declared as Independent MP, the YSRCP cannot even seek his disqualification for anti party activities or if he joins another party.